Good logistics performance is an essential component of stimulating economic development. This report explores the drivers of, and barriers to, logistics performance through a case study of Turkey’s trade and transport sector. Firstly, it explains the importance of logistics performance. Next, it reviews the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) used to assess trade and transportation facilitation friendliness of countries. It then discusses Turkey’s performance against each dimension of the LPI, highlighting the country’s challenges and achievements. Lastly, the report uses this understanding to propose and catagorise a series of general policy actions available for improving logistics performance.
Drivers of Logistics Performance
A Case Study of Turkey
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
