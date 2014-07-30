Skip to main content
Does Regional Economic Growth Depend on Proximity to Urban Centres?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0t7fxh7wc-en
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Abel Schumann
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R. and A. Schumann (2014), “Does Regional Economic Growth Depend on Proximity to Urban Centres?”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2014/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0t7fxh7wc-en.
