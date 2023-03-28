Skip to main content
Defining and classifying AI in the workplace

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/59e89d7f-en
Authors
Marguerita Lane, Morgan Williams
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lane, M. and M. Williams (2023), “Defining and classifying AI in the workplace”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 290, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/59e89d7f-en.
