Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities

This publication presents statistics on foreign aid flows for the years 1999-2003 in support of gender equality in the following sectors: basic education, basic health including reproductive health, and water supply and sanitation. Information is provided on individual commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Official Aid. For each commitment listed, information is provided on the receiving country and sector, the donor country and agency, the amount and type of aid (grant or loan), grant element percentage, and whether the aid can be considered to have a gender, environmental, or participatory development/good governance aspect. All figures are in US dollars.