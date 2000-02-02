Gazette - Creditor Reporting System

This quarterly report provides the most up-to-date detailed information on individual commitments, {i.e.} intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Official Aid. The data are ordered by recipient countries, including Central and Eastern European countries and the New Independent States of the former Soviet Union.

This issue records all the commitments reported by Members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee and by multilateral institutions and entered into the Creditor Reporting System (CRS) database in the period between 1st August and 31 October 1999.

The information is designed for use by development agencies and institutions involved in country and sector programming and analysis.

Also available on Internet and on CD-ROM The data are taken from the CRS database which is regularly updated and contains records from 1973 onwards. Data are available on the yearly CD-ROM Creditor Reporting System: Individual Financial Transactions.