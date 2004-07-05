This publication presents comprehensive statistics on foreign aid flows in support of HIV/AIDS control for the years 2000-2002. The information is based on individual aid commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Official Aid (OA) to HIV/AIDS control. For each commitment listed, information is provided on the receiving country and sector, the donor country and agency, the amount and type of aid (grant or loan), grant element percentage, and whether the aid can be considered to have a gender, environmental, or participatory development/good governance aspect. All figures are in US dollars. This edition is the result of a special review conducted by the Secretariat of the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) in collaboration with the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).
Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities
Aid Activities in Support of HIV/AIDS Control Volume 2004 Issue 6
Report
Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities
Abstract
