Gazette - Creditor Reporting System

This quarterly report provides the most up-to-date detailed information on individual commitments, {i.e.} intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Official Aid. The data are ordered by recipient countries, including Central and Eastern European countries and the New Independent States of the former Soviet Union.

This issue records all the commitments reported by Members of the OECD Development Assistance Committee and by multilateral institutions and entered into the Creditor Reporting System (CRS) database in the period between 1st May and 31 July 1999.

