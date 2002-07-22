This publication provides detailed information on individual foreign aid commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) targeting the objectives of the Rio Conventions - the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, and the UN Convention on Biological Diversity - for the years 1998-2000. For each commitment listed, information is provided on the receiving country and sector, the donor country and agency, the amount and type of aid (grant or loan), grant element percentage, and whether the aid can be considered to have a gender, environmental, or participatory development/good governance aspect. All figures are in US dollars.
Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities
Aid Activities Targeting the Objectives of the Rio Conventions 1998/2000 Volume 2002 Issue 1
Report
Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities
Abstract
