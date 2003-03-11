This publication provides detailed information on individual foreign aid commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Official Aid (OA) to the water supply and sanitation sector for the years 1997-2002. For each commitment listed, information is provided on the receiving country and sector, the donor country and agency, the amount and type of aid (grant or loan), grant element percentage, and whether the aid can be considered to have a gender, environmental, or participatory development/good governance aspect. All figures are in US dollars.
Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities
Aid Activities in the Water Sector 1997/2002 Volume 2003 Issue 1
Report
Creditor Reporting System on Aid Activities
Abstract
