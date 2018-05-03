Automated vehicles could make roads safer as well as reduce congestion. Whether society will be able to capture these benefits while minimising negative impacts depends on effective regulation of self-driving vehicles. The technology is still largely experimental and mass use is likely to take decades. Today’s regulatory frameworks can stretch to accommodate early deployment, but they will not be sufficient in the long term. This report reviews the range of existing service concepts for automated driving systems and technologies, the operational environments they require and assesses the need for regulatory action.
Cooperative Mobility Systems and Automated Driving
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
