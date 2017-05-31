Skip to main content
Climate change and trade policy interaction

Implications of regionalism
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c1bb521e-en
Authors
Harro van Asselt
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

van Asselt, H. (2017), “Climate change and trade policy interaction: Implications of regionalism”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2017/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c1bb521e-en.
