Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Classifying small (TL3) regions based on metropolitan population, low density and remoteness

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b902cc00-en
Authors
Milenko Fadic, José Enrique Garcilazo, Ana Moreno Monroy, Paolo Veneri
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fadic, M. et al. (2019), “Classifying small (TL3) regions based on metropolitan population, low density and remoteness”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2019/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b902cc00-en.
Go to top