Cities and Green Growth: A Conceptual Framework

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0tflmzx34-en
Authors
Stephen Hammer, Lamia Kamal-Chaoui, Alexis Robert, Marissa Plouin
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hammer, S. et al. (2011), “Cities and Green Growth: A Conceptual Framework”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2011/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0tflmzx34-en.
