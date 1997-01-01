Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Checklist on Law Drafting and Regulatory Management in Central and Eastern Europe

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml6g2zl0bw-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1997), “Checklist on Law Drafting and Regulatory Management in Central and Eastern Europe”, SIGMA Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml6g2zl0bw-en.
Go to top