This paper looks at the issue of access to home ownership for younger people in OECD countries, from the point of view of changes in mortgage market regulation and control. It sets out the factors determining the demand for and supply of mortgages, particularly for first time buyers and it provides a review of the relevant literature and comparative data. The paper provides an overview of regulatory change since 2008 for over 20 countries. The paper also includes case studies of a subset of countries with mature mortgage markets that are known to face relevant issues and for which data are more readily available: Canada, Denmark, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Changes in the regulation and control of mortgage markets and access to owner-occupation among younger households
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
