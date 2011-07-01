Skip to main content
Categorisation of OECD Regions Using Innovation-Related Variables

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8bf42qv7k-en
Authors
Giulia Ajmone Marsan, Karen Maguire
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Ajmone Marsan, G. and K. Maguire (2011), “Categorisation of OECD Regions Using Innovation-Related Variables”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2011/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg8bf42qv7k-en.
