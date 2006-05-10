Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Building Capacity to Monitor Water Quality

A First Step to Cleaner Water in Developing Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/881824767225
Authors
Jim Hight, Grant Ferrier
Tags
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hight, J. and G. Ferrier (2006), “Building Capacity to Monitor Water Quality: A First Step to Cleaner Water in Developing Countries”, OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers, No. 2006/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/881824767225.
Go to top