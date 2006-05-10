One of the key challenges to ensuring adequate supplies of fresh water and sanitary wastewater systems is to build the capacity of various stakeholders to manage and deliver water and sanitation services. One element of such capacity building is technological and includes the wide deployment of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment. This report explores four cases in China, India, Malaysia, and Chinese Taipei, where water-quality monitoring and protection capacity has been improved through the use of imported water-quality monitoring equipment combined with indigenous implementation.
Building Capacity to Monitor Water Quality
A First Step to Cleaner Water in Developing Countries
Working paper
OECD Trade and Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper6 July 2023
-
30 January 2023
-
29 September 2022
-
-
19 February 2021
-
2 February 2021
-
Working paper22 December 2020
-
Working paper26 October 2020
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023