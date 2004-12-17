Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Benefit Coverage Rates and Household Typologies

Scope and Limitations of Tax-Benefit Indicators
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/081036000058
Authors
Herwig Immervoll, Pascal Marianna, Marco Mira d'Ercole
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Immervoll, H., P. Marianna and M. Mira d'Ercole (2004), “Benefit Coverage Rates and Household Typologies: Scope and Limitations of Tax-Benefit Indicators”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/081036000058.
Go to top