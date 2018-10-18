This report examines how efficiency and resilience can be balanced in the management of multi-modal supply chains. It investigates the trade-off between supply chain resilience and efficiency, the approaches to sustainability in supply chain management, innovation and technological development, collaboration and alliances and risk mitigation. The report summarises findings from an ITF Roundtable held in April 2018.
Balancing Efficiency and Resilience in Multimodal Supply Chains
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
