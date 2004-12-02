Skip to main content
Average and Marginal Effective Tax Rates Facing Workers in the EU

A Micro-Level Analysis of Levels, Distributions and Driving Factors
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/652730151886
Herwig Immervoll
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers

Immervoll, H. (2004), “Average and Marginal Effective Tax Rates Facing Workers in the EU: A Micro-Level Analysis of Levels, Distributions and Driving Factors”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/652730151886.
