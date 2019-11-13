This report outlines good practice for regulatory impact assessment (RIA) in transport. It describes the rationale and the benefits of RIA frameworks and offers guidance for the practical implemention of RIA in the transport sector. The report also contains recommendations for governments seeking to implement RIA within their jurisdictions.
Assessing Regulatory Changes in the Transport Sector
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
18 December 2023
-
11 September 2023
-
23 June 2023
-
28 February 2023
-
19 December 2022
-
1 September 2022
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024