Artificial intelligence and labour market matching

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2b440821-en
Stijn Broecke
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Broecke, S. (2023), “Artificial intelligence and labour market matching”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 284, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2b440821-en.
