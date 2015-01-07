Skip to main content
Are Recipients of Social Assistance 'Benefit Dependent'?

Concepts, Measurement and Results for Selected Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrcmgpc6mn-en
Authors
Herwig Immervoll, Stephen P. Jenkins, Sebastian Königs
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
