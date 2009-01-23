Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An Evaluation of the Tax-Transfer Treatment of Married Couples in European Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227200406151
Authors
Herwig Immervoll, Henrik Jacobsen Kleven, Claus Thustrup Kreiner, Nicolaj Verdelin
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Immervoll, H. et al. (2009), “An Evaluation of the Tax-Transfer Treatment of Married Couples in European Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 76, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227200406151.
Go to top