Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

An Assessment of the Performance of the Japanese Health Care System

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/445332508603
Authors
Hyoung-Sun Jeong, Jeremy Hurst
Tags
OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers

Cite this content as:

Jeong, H. and J. Hurst (2001), “An Assessment of the Performance of the Japanese Health Care System”, OECD Labour Market and Social Policy Occasional Papers, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/445332508603.
Go to top