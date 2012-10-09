Skip to main content
Alternative Ways of Financing Infrastructure Investment

Potential for ‘Novel' Financing Models
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv4vqj9s-en
Authors
Andrew Meaney, Peter Hope
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Meaney, A. and P. Hope (2012), “Alternative Ways of Financing Infrastructure Investment: Potential for ‘Novel' Financing Models”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2012/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zvv4vqj9s-en.
