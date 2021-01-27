Skip to main content
Benefits of Cellular Telecommunication and Smart Card Data for Travel Behaviour Analysis

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3884255b-en
Authors
Patrick Bonnel
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Bonnel, P. (2021), “Benefits of Cellular Telecommunication and Smart Card Data for Travel Behaviour Analysis”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2021/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3884255b-en.
