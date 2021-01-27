Skip to main content
Use of Mobile Telecommunication Data in Transport Modelling

A French Case Study
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/90483afc-en
Authors
Imane Essadeq, Thibault Janik
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Essadeq, I. and T. Janik (2021), “Use of Mobile Telecommunication Data in Transport Modelling: A French Case Study”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2021/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/90483afc-en.
