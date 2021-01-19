Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Applying the Island Transport Equivalent to the Greek Islands

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d6f3db6b-en
Authors
Maria Lekakou, George Remoundos, Evangelia Stefanidaki
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lekakou, M., G. Remoundos and E. Stefanidaki (2021), “Applying the Island Transport Equivalent to the Greek Islands”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2021/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d6f3db6b-en.
Go to top