This paper examines how 37 US cities regulate scooter parking. It analyses rates of improper scooter parking and discusses how cities can employ scooter regulations, in conjunction with other policies, to realise broader goals such as promoting sustainability and mobility.
Scooters Are Here, But Where Do They Go?
Aligning Scooter Regulations with City Goals
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
