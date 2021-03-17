Skip to main content
Scooters Are Here, But Where Do They Go?

Aligning Scooter Regulations with City Goals
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/24bda590-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

ITF (2021), “Scooters Are Here, But Where Do They Go?: Aligning Scooter Regulations with City Goals”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2021/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/24bda590-en.
