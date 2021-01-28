Many regions are seeking to improve mobility choices for citizens, both in congested city settings and poorly connected peripheral communities. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is increasingly presented as a possible solution, yet beyond pilot level there are no examples to date of what a successful implementation of MaaS might look like. This paper reviews pilot studies and ongoing research into the user perspective on MaaS and the lessons learned thus far.
Piecing Together the Puzzle
Mobility as a Service from the User and Service Design Perspectives
Working paper
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Abstract
