Piecing Together the Puzzle

Mobility as a Service from the User and Service Design Perspectives
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1c7b4c5b-en
Authors
Jana Sochor
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Sochor, J. (2021), “Piecing Together the Puzzle: Mobility as a Service from the User and Service Design Perspectives”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2021/08, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1c7b4c5b-en.
