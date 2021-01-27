Skip to main content
Use of Big Data in Transport Modelling

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/86a128c7-en
Luis Willumsen
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Willumsen, L. (2021), “Use of Big Data in Transport Modelling”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2021/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/86a128c7-en.
