Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 2008

This book is a unique source of up-to-date estimates of support to agriculture. Separate chapters describe and evaluate agricultural policies in each OECD country, including such important developments as the introduction of the single-payment scheme in the EU. This edition also includes a special chapter describing the revised method of estimating support to agriculture used for the first time in this report. As always, it includes extensive statistical data on support to agriculture broken down by type of support and commodity, as well as Statlinks, URLs linking to Excel® spreadsheet versions of tables and graphs.