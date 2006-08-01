Published in alternating years with Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries: Monitoring and Evaluation, this book is a unique source of up-to-date estimates of support to agriculture. It provides a comprehensive description and evaluation of agricultural support developments in OECD member countries available and a summary of agricultural policy developments in Brazil, China and South Africa. It also includes StatLinks, URLs linking statistical tables in the text with spreadsheet files available via the internet.
Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 2006
At a Glance
Report
Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries
Abstract
