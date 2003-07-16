This annual publication provides the most comprehensive description and assessment of agricultural and related policy developments in OECD countries. It presents data on the level and composition of support and protection to agriculture, and evaluates the extent to which countries are reforming their agricultural policies. Special sections are devoted to the analysis of the 2002 Farm Act in the United States and to agri-environmental policies in OECD countries.
Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 2003
Monitoring and Evaluation
Report
Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries
Abstract
