Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 2005

This book is a unique source of up-to-date estimates of support to agriculture. Separate chapters describe and evaluate agricultural policy developments in each OECD member, including important developments such as the single payment scheme in EU countries and the introduction of the Canadian Agricultural Income Stabilisation programme. A special chapter examines the implications of the enlarged EU on agricultural production, trade, income, Common Agricultural Policy implementation, and support levels. This edition also includes a special section on agricultural support in four non-OECD EU countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovenia. The statistical graphs and tables in this book feature StatLinks, URLs to spreadsheets providing the underlying data.