Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 2002

This annual publication provides the most comprehensive description and assessment of agricultural and related policy developments in OECD countries. It presents data on the level and composition of support and protection to agriculture, and evaluates the extent to which countries are reforming their agricultural policies. A special section is devoted to agricultural trade and the implementation of the Uruguay Round Agreement on Agriculture.

Support to agricultural producers in OECD countries decreased in 2001 for the second consecutive year, but remained above the record low attained in 1997. Although there has been some progress in agricultural policy reform, it has been slow, variable and insufficient.