Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 2004

This book is a unique source of up-to-date estimates of agricultural support in OECD member countries. It provides a comprehensive description and assessment of policy developments in these countries and contains a special section on the agricultural support in two non-member countries – Russia and the Ukraine.

OECD Agricultural Policies was previously published annually under the title Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries: Monitoring and Evaluation. Starting with this edition, OECD Agricultural Policies: At a Glance will be published every other year, alternating with OECD Agricultural Policies: Monitoring and Evaluation, a more detailed examination of the topic.