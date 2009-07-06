Skip to main content
Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 2009

Monitoring and Evaluation
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/agr_oecd-2009-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries
Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 2009: Monitoring and Evaluation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/agr_oecd-2009-en.
