This annual publication provides detailed data on the level and composition of support and protection to agriculture, and evaluates the extent to which countries are reforming their agricultural policies. Despite some reduction in support in 2000, market price support and output payments continue to be dominant in most countries, insulating farmers from world market signals and distorting global production and trade.
Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 2001
Monitoring and Evaluation
Report
Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries
Abstract
