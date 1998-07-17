Agricultural Policies in OECD Countries 1998

The year 1997 was characterised by a consolidation of policy reforms in OECD countries, the continued implementation of policy adjustments necessitated by the Uruguay Round Agreement on Agriculture, and reflections on future policy goals and options. Food safety and consumer issues dominated the agricultural policy agenda in many countries. A meeting of Agricultural Ministers in March 1998 set the direction for further reform of agricultural policies. Support remained stable in 1997 but policy measures are addressing an ever-widening range of objectives, creating a need for improving policy targeting, monitoring and evaluation and better co-ordination among government agencies and institutions.

This report is in two parts. Volume 1: Monitoring and Evaluation provides a description and evaluation of overall agricultural policy developments in OECD countries. The detailed background tables, which include data from 1986-88 to 1997, and information on policy developments, are provided in Volume 2: Measurement of Support and Background Information.

