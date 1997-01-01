Administrative Procedures and the Supervision of Administration in Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia and Albania

SIGMA is publishing this report to make more widely available comparative information on administrative law and administrative supervision in central and eastern European countries, and to highlight certain relationships with developments in these areas in Western Europe. Although each country has its own history and traditions in approaching these matters, there is at the same time emerging a common and widely accepted model of how they should be managed in democratic states. This report should be of particular interest to civil servants, government officials, parliamentarians and others with an interest in the development of administrative procedures and oversight institutions.