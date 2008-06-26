Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Review of Studies on the Distributional Impact of Consumption Taxes in OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241103736767
Authors
Neil Warren
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Warren, N. (2008), “A Review of Studies on the Distributional Impact of Consumption Taxes in OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 64, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241103736767.
Go to top