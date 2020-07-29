Skip to main content
Working during COVID-19

Cross-country evidence from real-time survey data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/34a2c306-en
Authors
Vincenzo Galasso, Martial Foucault
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Galasso, V. and M. Foucault (2020), “Working during COVID-19: Cross-country evidence from real-time survey data”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 246, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/34a2c306-en.
