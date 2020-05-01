Skip to main content
Workforce composition, productivity and pay

The role of firms in wage inequality
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0830227e-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Alexander Hijzen, Cyrille Schwellnus, Erling Barth, Wen-Hao Chen, Richard Fabling, Priscilla Fialho, Katarzyna Grabska-Romagosa, Ryo Kambayashi, Timo Leidecker, Oskar Nordström Skans, Capucine Riom, Duncan Roth, Balazs Stadler, Richard Upward, Wouter Zwysen
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. et al. (2020), “Workforce composition, productivity and pay: The role of firms in wage inequality”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 241, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0830227e-en.
