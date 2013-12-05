Skip to main content
Why airports can face price-elastic demands

margins, lumpiness and leveraged passenger losses
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rxf0twd-en
David Starkie, George Yarrow
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Starkie, D. and G. Yarrow (2013), “Why airports can face price-elastic demands: margins, lumpiness and leveraged passenger losses”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rxf0twd-en.
