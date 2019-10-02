This report revisits the rationale and methods for estimating the value of reductions in travel time. In doing so, it considers changes in the way people use time and specifically explores whether the value of time will fall towards zero as connected technologies allow a wide range of activities while travelling. The report also reviews evidence and methodologies to account for the utility derived from such activities, as well as implications for modelling, appraisal and policy planning. It summarises the findings of an ITF Roundtable held with 30 experts from 14 countries in September 2018 in Paris.
What is the Value of Saving Travel Time?
Summary and Conclusions
Report
ITF Roundtable Reports
Abstract
