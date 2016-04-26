The Survey of Adult Skills finds that adults aged 55 to 65 are less proficient in literacy and numeracy than adults aged 25 to 34. But differences in skills proficiency that are related to age vary widely across countries, implying that skills policies can affect the evolution of proficiency over a lifetime. And while older adults are generally less proficient than younger adults, they do no worse – and often better – than younger adults in terms of labour market outcomes.
What does age have to do with skills proficiency?
Policy paper
Adult Skills in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
9 March 2020
-
11 February 2020
-
Policy paper20 December 2019
-
18 April 2019
-
Policy paper12 December 2018
-
Policy paper26 July 2018
-
Policy paper17 November 2017
-
31 May 2017
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024