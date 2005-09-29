Skip to main content
Welfare Reform in European Countries

A Microsimulation Analysis
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/873766824646
Herwig Immervoll, Henrik Jacobsen Kleven, Claus Thustrup Kreiner, Emmanuel Saez
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Immervoll, H. et al. (2005), “Welfare Reform in European Countries: A Microsimulation Analysis”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/873766824646.
