Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends in Income Inequality and its Impact on Economic Growth

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjncwxv6j-en
Authors
Federico Cingano
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cingano, F. (2014), “Trends in Income Inequality and its Impact on Economic Growth”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 163, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjncwxv6j-en.
Go to top